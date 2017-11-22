Help Available for Palisades Seniors on Using Tech Devices

Need help getting photos onto Facebook or just learning how to load an app onto your new smartphone? Luckily, Palisades High School students will once again coach seniors on technology devices.

“The program was a great success both times we ran it previously,” said Karen Stigler from Palisades Alliance for Seniors. “To someone who came of age before computer use was widespread, technology can seem unreachably complicated. Yet, increasingly, many potentially useful applications are only available to those in the digital world. We’re excited to be working with PaliHi to bridge that gap.”

Coaching will take place on a smartphone, tablet or laptop at Palisades Charter High School at 4 p.m. in one-hour sessions on Tuesdays, November 28, December 5 and December 12.