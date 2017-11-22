Former Palisadian Jeffrey Tambor Accused of Sexual Harassment, Leaves ‘Transparent’

Tambor has threatened to leave his award-winning role on the Amazon Studios TV series “Transparent” in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, according to multiple reports. He was accused by a third woman on Wednesday, according to The Wrap. Actor and former Palisadian Jeffreyhas threatened to leave his award-winning role on the Amazon Studios TV series “Transparent” in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, according to multiple reports. He was accused by a third woman on Wednesday, according to

“Playing Maura Pfefferman on ‘Transparent’ has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life,” Tambor wrote in a statement provided to Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and other media outlets on Sunday . “What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to ‘Transparent’.”

He been accused of inappropriate behavior by transgender cast member Trace Lysette, and by Tambor ‘s former assistant Van Barnes, who also is transgender. On Wednesday, Tamara Delbridge, a celebrity makeup artist with no connection to his show, said Tambor forcibly kissed her on the set of the 2001 film “Never Again.”