Caruso’s Palisades Village Parking Structure Nears Completion

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

To celebrate the completion of the first part of the 2-1/2-story underground parking lot between Swarthmore and Monument, Caruso hosted 200 guests including construction crews, LAFD Station 69 firefighters, security guards and crossing guards for a Construction Worker Appreciation BBQ.

Held on November 17 on the Palisades Village project site, the barbecue was a way of expressing Caruso’s appreciation and thanks to all of the teams for their hard work, focus and dedication.

“The construction team is doing a fantastic job keeping the site safe and being respectful of our neighbors,” said Rick Caruso, CEO and Founder of Caruso. “With Thanksgiving approaching, this was an opportunity to applaud their hard work and to also give thanks to the firefighters of Fire Station 69.”

Attendees were treated to burgers and fresh pie from Pie ’n Burger, and each person received a Palisades Village construction crew t-shirt.

Once the parking structure is completed, construction teams will begin building the stores and structures along Sunset Boulevard. The cement outer wall of the Bay Theater has already been built along Albright.

Director of Public Relations Emily Davis said that Caruso is still planning a targeted summer 2018 opening date for the Palisades Village.