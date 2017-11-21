Palisades Crime: Palisades High School Vandalized

The following Nov. 21, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY

15400 Sunset, 11/13/17 at 4:20 AM. The suspect (male other, 6′ 180 lb, NFD) smashed a window at victim’s business to enter and took cigarettes.

16600 Sunset, 11/14/17 btwn 1:40 AM and 1:50 AM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s business and took money from a safe.

15700 Bowdoin, btwn 11/9/17 at 11 PM and 11/11/17 at 8:05 AM. The suspects entered a classroom and did over $7000 in damage in addition to graffiti throughout the school.

400 El Medio, 11/15/17 btwn 8 AM and 7:15 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took money.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Los Liones/Sunset, 11/13/17 btwn 1:25 PM and 2:30 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and wallet.

The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse and wallet. 100 Ocean way, btwn 11/14/17 at 4 PM and 11/15/17 at 7:35 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took the vehicle keys.

500 Los Liones , 11/17/17 btwn 1:15 PM and 1:40 PM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took a purse, wallet, and keys.

THEFT

1400 Allenford, btwn 11/7/17 at 2 PM and 11/9/17 at 7:50 AM. The suspect took victim’s backpack, cell phone, and glasses from a locker.

TRESPASSING

15300 De Pauw, 11/14/17 btwn 10 PM and 10:05 PM. The suspect (male, NFD) entered victim’s backyard without permission and fled when observed by victim.