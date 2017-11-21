Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Discuss How to Deal With the Holiday Blues

Longtime Palisadian Sarah Adams, a retired family therapist, will facilitate the Monday, November 27 Palisades Alliance for Seniors program, “Dealing with the Holiday Blues.”

The free program will take place in the Palisades Branch Library’s community room, and run from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees are invited to stay afterward and socialize.

The holidays can be a stressful time of year, and feelings of loneliness, loss and depression are magnified when one seems to be surrounded by happy families celebrating together. In this facilitated discussion, Adams will discuss how to recognize these emotions and identify ways to manage them and navigate stress. Please bring pen and paper with you.