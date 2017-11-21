Bruce Schwartz Named Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

It isn’t easy for Bruce Schwartz to talk about being selected as this year’s Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year.

He jokes that the community council must have run out of candidates and that “all I did was pick up a little garbage and plant a few flowers.”

But his contributions to the community have actually been numerous, including working on cleanup and safety issues with the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness, acting as both a member and current president of the community beautification organization P.R.I.D.E. and spearheading varied landscaping projects around town. He even won a Golden Sparkplug award in 2012 for his Safety on Sunset campaign, which installed warning signs about the dangers of texting and driving.

As former Citizen of the Year and current council vice chair George Wolfberg said, “Bruce is a selfless community volunteer, working on countless initiatives. . . . As we were preparing to announce this award, he was planting even more flowers in a forlorn median on West Channel Road …. He was an easy and popular choice for Citizen of the Year.”