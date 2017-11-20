Pacific Palisades’ Coldwell Banker to Host Pet Adoption

Looking for the perfect pet? The Pacific Palisades office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its office, 15101 Sunset Blvd.

Coldwell is partnering with Beach City Kitties and Delaney’s Dog Rescue and Adoption to help find animals new homes.

“We are lucky enough to help people in the Pacific Palisades community find new homes every day,” said Robert Foster, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Greater Los Angeles. “Now, we are able to extend that service to homeless pets in need.”

Beach City Kitties is a nonprofit cat rescue in Venice Beach, run by Katelyn Michele out of her bungalow. Delaney’s is a volunteer-run nonprofit helping all dog breeds and serving the Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities.

For more information, visit beachcitykitties.com or delaneysdog.com.