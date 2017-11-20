LA County Seeks Law to Help Mentally Ill

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was the sole vote against exploring legislation that would allow social workers and law enforcement officers to detain severely mentally disabled individuals who refuse treatment that could save their lives.

The vote by the five county supervisors was taken on October 31 after they heard comments from seven individuals.

According to the existing law, only the mentally ill who pose a danger to themselves or others are deemed “gravely disabled” and may be held for involuntary evaluation.

When trying to help the “Pretty Blonde,” members of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness were frustrated by the 5150 hold [when a person, as a result of a mental disorder is a danger to himself or others or gravely disabled, an officer or other professional may take them into custody up to 72 hours].

The “Pretty Blonde” was a young homeless woman in the Palisades, who was service resistant.

In an August 9 story for the Palisades News, Palisadian Nancy Klopper described the second attempt to secure a 5150 hold for the woman.

“At 9 a.m., the Pretty Blonde was spotted at Ralphs. When she exited the market, Simone [Nathanson, a social worker] tried to engage her but was met with an extended arm and fist, along with some undecipherable but angry sounds.