Editorial: Palisades News Launches Fourth Year

Dear Palisadians,

In this era of media consolidation and cutbacks, I’m proud that the Palisades News has completed three years of publication and is looking forward to a rousing 2018 in this community. Caruso’s Palisades Village will be opening and the News will be right in the heart of the action, writing about all the new businesses and providing an unrivaled advertising venue.

Led by founding editor Sue Pascoe, our newspaper is mailed free to every household in Pacific Palisades (26 issues a year) and parts of Brentwood. Going into our fourth year, I’m confident we have established ourselves as an entertaining and reliable voice within the community. Residents in every neighborhood tell us they look forward to reading each issue, and our advertisers know that their message is reaching an engaged audience.

The Palisades News is a community passion for talented and experienced writers who work with local leaders to report on the people, events and organizations that sustain the Palisades as a tight-knit community.

With so many residential and commercial real estate projects underway from PCH to Paul Revere, our reporters are busy researching the background and providing current details that inform our readers about a particular construction controversy. It’s nice to know the vision and the ongoing progress of projects that will define our town for years to come.