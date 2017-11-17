Venice Group Files Appeal Against City, County for Allowing ‘Hazardous Waste’

By Sue Pascoe

On November 3, the Venice Stakeholders Association (VSA) filed an appeal brief in its lawsuit against the City and County of Los Angeles for maintaining a dangerous public nuisance along the Venice Boardwalk and Venice Beach Recreation Area.

The complaint specified that governmental officials are allowing health and safety hazards to exist in open public spaces, including trash, drug paraphernalia, blood, human sewage, sleeping bags, bed rolls, tents, tarps, hammocks, camping equipment, umbrellas, canopies, furniture, canvases, bikes and carts.

VSA contends in the appeal that the city has stated that the material is “hazardous waste” and admits that the materials found on the Venice Boardwalk regularly include “human waste, needles, vermin and drug paraphernalia.”

VSA contends that the city is not performing cleanup other than emptying trash bins on Friday, and that the hazardous waste, defecation and urine are not cleaned up.

The city and county dispute this, saying they are keeping the area reasonably clean, but the VSA has submitted evidence to contradict this claim, according to the appeal.

The VSA also alleges the city allows other nuisances, such as regular drug use, crime, excessively loud noises, harassment, vandalism of surrounding properties, illegal camping on public property and blocking of sidewalks by bulky items.