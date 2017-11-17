Theatre Palisades’ ‘In-laws, Outlaws’ Provides Solid Fun

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Light, warm-hearted and filled with good-humored chaos, Theatre Palisades’ newest offering, “In-laws, Out- laws and Other People (That Should be Shot)” is an apt gift for the holiday season.

The story takes place at the annual Christmas Eve party of a Brooklyn family who get on each other’s nerves and love to tell each other so. The bickering and wisecracks are non-stop as the family spars not only with one another, but also with two thieves who take them hostage and an ever-increasing number of neighbors who happen onto the shenanigans.

The play, written by Steve Franco, opens with level-headed father (Jonathan Fahn), the calm, matter-of-fact everyman, preparing the house with his sharp-tongued teenage daughter, Beth (Tessa Marks), the family’s rapid-fire jokester. As the two prepare the house for the party, he asks her, “What is it about our family you don’t like?” She snaps back, “It would be faster to tell you what I do like.”

And when the rest of the family arrives during an intense snowstorm, it’s easy to see what Beth means. Her “redneck” uncle, Bud (Andrew Margolin), from New Jersey, tends to be crude and a bit full of himself, while his wife, Bunny (Laura Goldstein), seems determined to point out that her teenage daughter, the sullen Tracy (Sierra Laurin Parsons), is a bit brighter and better prepared for college than Beth.