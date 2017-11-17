A Roundup of the Palisades Village Opening Day Guesses

If resident prognosticators in our town are correct, the Caruso Palisades Village complex will open in August 2018, and the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, August 18, starting at either 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

On the front page of our October 18 issue, we invited readers to enter our contest to predict the opening date of Palisades Village, with an estimated starting time as the tie breaker.

The winner will be invited to lunch at one of the new Palisades Village restaurants, hosted by Palisades News owner/publisher Scott Wagenseller, editor Sue Pascoe, graphics director Manfred Hofer, digital media editor Matt Sanderson and adviser Bill Bruns. We also hope to be joined by Rick Caruso and other members of his team.

We set a short deadline of October 31, and 47 people entered, including kids 7, 8 and 10. The father of one 10-year-old said, “My son tends to be the luckiest at guessing in our family.” The boy predicted August 10 at 4:32 p.m.

There were nine predictions for June (16, 21, 22, 24, 25, 29 and two for Saturday the 30th, both at 10 a.m.) The thinking here is that Caruso would love to have an opening before the Fourth of July festivities in town.

There were six predictions for July (6, 18, 21, 22 and two for the 24th, at 10:02 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.), four for September (1, 5, 7 and 22), three for October (7, 13 and 17) and three as late as November (1, 15 and 16). The October and November estimates reflect skepticism that Palisades Village will actually open “next summer,” as predicted last month by the Caruso team.