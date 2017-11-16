World War I Veterans Remembered at VA Cemetery (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Pacific Palisades Sons of the American Legion, in conjunction with the nonprofit Remembering All Our Heroes, held a ceremony at the VA Cemetery in Westwood on November 10 to honor those who fought in World War I.

WWI was one of the deadliest conflicts in history, with 41 million military and civilian casualties: 18 million deaths, 23 million wounded. About two-thirds of the military deaths were in battle. The remaining soldiers were killed in the 1918 flu pandemic.

About 6,500 WWI veterans are buried in the cemetery in Westwood. This was the first of three ceremonies that will be held to honor WWI veterans.

Following an invocation by retired Army Chaplain Herman Kemp, 2,200 names were read. The second reading will be over Memorial Day, and the final names will be read on November 11, 2018, the 100-year anniversary of the armstice.