Refugee Camp to be Replicated on the Santa Monica Pier

Forced From Home, a free interactive exhibition of refugee settings, will be held at the Santa Monica Pier through Sunday, November 19. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the public is invited.

By visiting the site, visitors will come face-to-face with the realities of the global refugee crisis and be asked to consider: “War has come to your home and you’re forced to escape. What belongings do you take? What obstacles and medical problems do you encounter on your journey? How do you start a new life when your notion of home no longer exists?”

These questions will be explored at the outdoor exhibition, which is sponsored by Forced From Home–a Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). For more information, visit forcedfromhome.com.