Palisades News Letters: Calvary’s Community Service

I wanted to send a heartfelt thank-you to Sue Pascoe for her beautiful article about our community service kickoff. I loved hearing her perspective and the obvious ways that our program has touched her over the years.

This year, with the launching of our partnership with Compassion International, it has been my mission to make sure to let that organization be “known,” to help connect people to them, so we can help them further their incredible impact in whatever ways we can. Thank you to Sue for her sensitivity and awareness to include the blurb about who they are as an organization.

Victory Ludwig,

Communications and Events Manager