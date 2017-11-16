PaliHi Boys Water Polo Wins 6th Straight City Title (Video)

Finally, Oliver Grant found the net with 5:43 left in the second quarter and Zach Wunder followed with another scoring shot.

Granada Hills pulled a foul and scored, making the score 2-1, but Zeke Ramirez countered with 1:26 left in the half and Grant scored again with less than 30 seconds left to give the Dolphins a 4-1 half- time lead.

Early in the second half, fouls were a problem for the Dolphins and the Highlanders scored on a man-advantage. Grant scored his third goal with 39 seconds left in the quarter, but Granada Hills quickly retaliated, cutting Pali’s lead to 5-3.

In the fourth quarter, the Dolphins scored what proved to be the winning goal when senior captain Sammy Speiser passed to his brother Max, who fired the ball into the net with five minutes left.

The Highlanders then played tough defense and scored twice in rapid succession with just under three minutes to play, but the Dolphins hung on.

“I’m proud of how we played,” said Sammy Speiser said. “Props to Granada, they came out firing on all cylinders.”

Ramirez, a junior, said the win this year was more satisfying for him. “I was on the bench last year. I played, but this year it was a lot bigger. I was a starter and I felt more responsibility, it was up to me.”

Granada Hills coach Gor Asryan told the Los Angeles Daily News that his team’s plan was to emphasize defense. “With our focus on defense we had to give up offensively. It was a risk, sure, and we have to live with it, but it gave us a chance to win.”

Blakis was asked if that strategy had an impact on the Dolphins. “Yes, they did a great job of slowing down the game,” he said. “It was a good strategy against us because we are a much faster team and run an up-tempo offense.”