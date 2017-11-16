Pacific Palisades Interfaith Thanksgiving Service to be Held Nov. 20

The annual Pacific Palisades Interfaith Thanksgiving service, a multi-decade tradition, will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 20, at the Self-Realization Fellowship upper Temple, 17080 Sunset Blvd.

Community members are invited to share in this celebration of thanksgiving and unity as the clergy from nine houses of worship lead the service.

The religious leaders split the duties of the service, with one person chosen to give the sermon and a second to read the Presidential Proclamation of Thanksgiving. Other clergy read special passages and an Interfaith choir performs.

The program runs less than an hour and the message imparted is one of the nicest ways to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Participating will be clergy from St. Matthew’s, Corpus Christi, Palisades Lutheran, Palisades Presbyterian, Kehillat Israel, Community United Methodist, Self-Realization and Church of Latter-Day Saints.