Theatre Palisades Youth to Hold Auditions for Lion King Jr.

The spring production of “The Lion King Jr.” will be performed by Theatre Palisades Youth on March 2, 3, 4, 9 10 and 11. Auditions for students in third through eighth grade will be held this Thursday and Friday, November 16-17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Beginners are welcome.

Actors should prepare a one-minute song from a Broadway or Disney musical. Those auditioning should come dressed in clothes and shoes that are appropriate for dancing. Those select to join the cast will be required to rehearse starting on Saturday, January 13, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m., through February 24. Tech week rehearsals are from 4 to 8 p.m. February 26 through March 1. The show will be directed by Lara Ganz, with musical director Caitlin Tortorici.