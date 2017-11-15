Passings: Dr. Christian Herrmann, Jr., 96; Prominent UCLA Neurologist

Dr. Christian Herrmann, Jr., a longtime resident of Pacific Palisades, passed away from pneumonia on October 23. He was 96.

Dr. Herrmann had a distinguished career on the UCLA medical school faculty, and trained under several preeminent academic neurologists of the day, including Elisabeth Caroline Crosby, Houston Merritt and Paul Hoefer.

He was hired in 1954 as the second faculty member in what became UCLA’s Department of Neurology. His responsibilities included student teaching, the adult neurology clinic, interpretation of EEGs, and specialty clinics for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and myasthenia gravis. Colleagues remember Dr. Herrmann as patient and thorough, a “Neurologist’s Neurologist.”

Sixty-three years later, he would still maintain an active presence there. In 2008 UCLA honored him by naming a conference room in the Reed Neurological Research Center after him.

The seeds for his contributions to medicine and education were sown in his Lansing, Michigan, childhood. Christian was the son of Christian Herrmann, a tailor and haberdasher, and Agnes (Bauch) Herrmann, a talented conservatory graduate who taught piano and voice in their family’s handsome brick home.