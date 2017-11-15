5 Straight City Titles Captured for PaliHi Girls Tennis

The girls tennis team at Palisades High swept past Cleveland, 7-0, to claim its fifth straight L.A. City Section championship on Nov. 7.

Competing in the inaugural four-team Open Division tournament, top-seeded Palisades won its 25th City title in girls tennis.

Earlier that day, as Coach Bud Kling packed up at the high school to drive to the Balboa Sports Complex in Encino, he worried that it might be tough fight. Although his team had destroyed El Camino Real 7-0 to advance, second-seeded Cleveland had defeated Granada Hills, 4-3. (Pali and Granada had met in the finals six straight years.)

“I didn’t know these girls [Cleveland],” Kling said. “But they beat Granada Hills three times during the season. That’s kind of impressive.”

His worries were unfounded as PaliHi won all four singles and three doubles matches. Number-one singles player Ireland Amato beat her competitor, 6-1, 6-1, and Ireland’s twin sister, Sophia, won 7-5, 6-0, in the number-two spot. The three and four players, Noe Winter and Sophia Arvin, each won their matches 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles play was equally impressive.

Playing in the first position, Caroline Ross and Alex Miller won 6-1, 6-2. The second team of Halsey Hulse and Maddy Goore triumphed 6-3, 6-0, and Gigi Feingold and Kalea Martin were 6-1, 6-0 winners.

“I thought every match could be competitive,” Kling said afterwards. “But the kids stuck to the game plan and played calmly under pressure.