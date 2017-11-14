Terri Bromberg’s Sculpted Glass on Sale for the Holidays

Glass artisan and Santa Monica College instructor Terri Bromberg will have her annual “Art in the Garden” exhibit and sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, November 18-19, at 18126 Avenida de la Herradura in the Highlands.

The art-glass sale will include beautiful original hand-blown, fused and sculpted glass. This show will also feature unique glass jewelry in vibrant color and texture combinations, stone carving and mixed-media work. Contact Bromberg at (310) 570-3418.

Author: Matt Sanderson

