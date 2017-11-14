Palisades Republicans to Present Prager University Videos

Prager U-Americanism will be the topic presented by the Pacific Palisades Republican Club at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 15905 Sunset Boulevard (corner of Sunset and El Medio). A representative of Prager University will show videos and lead the discussion.

Radio talk-show host, author and lecturer Dennis Prager co-founded Prager University with Allen Estrin in 2011. The term University is a misnomer. In reality, the five-minute videos are part of the mission to spread “Americanism” through the Internet.

In the videos, conservative sound bites are presented that clarify profoundly significant American concepts including freedom of speech, a free press, free markets and a strong military. The hope is to provide the viewer with concrete information to help defend those values.

On October 23, a lawsuit was filed to stop Google/YouTube from censoring Prager University videos and discriminating against its right to freedom of speech solely because of Prager U’s political identity and viewpoint as a nonprofit that espouses conservative views on current and historical events.

For more information, visit https://www.prageru.com. For more information on the PPRC, visit https://www.palisadesrepublicans.org.