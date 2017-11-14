Palisades Crime: Knife Threat, DUI Arrest and Several Burglaries

The following Nov. 13, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON

17300 Sunset, 10/31/17 at 3:10 PM. The suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to kill victim.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Sunset/Via De La Paz, 11/3/17 btwn 1:30 PM and 4 PM. The suspect removed the mirror cap from the passenger side of victim’s vehicle.

Temescal Canyon/Pacific Coast Hwy, 11/5/17 btwn 7:30 AM and 8 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim's vehicle and took money, cell phones, and a wallet.

17000 Sunset, btwn 11/7/17 at 9:50 PM and 11/8/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, clothing, and cell phone.

17000 Sunset, btwn 11/7/17 at 5 PM and 11/8/17 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took perfume.

BURGLARY

1700 Chastain Pkwy, 10/31/17 btwn 8:20 PM and 9:20 PM. The suspect kicked in a door to enter victim’s home and took watches.

700 Chautauqua, 11/7/17 btwn 3:22 PM and 9 PM. The suspect broke glass on a door to enter victim's home and took jewelry and purses.

500 Stassi Ln , 11/11/17 btwn 12 PM and 7:30 PM. The suspect (identified) entered victim’s home (possibly using a hidden key) and took a laptop computer. The suspect was stopped and arrested by Santa Monica police on a unrelated incident.

THEFT

17200 Avenida De La Herradura, 10/11/17 at 12 PM. The suspect (possible a caretaker) took gold and silver coins from victim’s bedroom.

VANDALISM

15200 Sunset, btwn 11/3/17 at 4 PM and 11/4/17 at 2 PM. The suspect damaged electrical wiring attached to trees in park.

DUI

Sunset/Pacific Coast Hwy, 11/8/17 at 11:20 PM. A 23 year old male was arrested for DUI after being stopped for a traffic violation.