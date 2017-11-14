Fall Art Show Held in Palisades Library

In mixed media, Rosie Galanis took first, Shirley Peppers was second and Marlene Sherins was third.

Sherins also took first in prints, with Allen second.

In photography, the top three places went to Tracie Garacochea (first), Annette Alexakis (second) and Allen (third).

The spring art show will include oils, watercolor and sculpture.

For more information, visit paliart.org or email palisadesart@gmail.com.