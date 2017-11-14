Fall Art Show Held in Palisades Library

The Pacific Palisades Art Association organized a fall juried show in October in the Pacific Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.
This show included drawings, mixed media, prints and photography. The juror was Palisades resident Terri Bromberg, who is also an associate professor at Santa Monica College, where she teaches 3D design, sculpture and glass blowing.
Taking first place in the drawing category was Renee Agarwal, and second went to Jeanne Allen.
In mixed media, Rosie Galanis took first, Shirley Peppers was second and Marlene Sherins was third.
Sherins also took first in prints, with Allen second.
In photography, the top three places went to Tracie Garacochea (first), Annette Alexakis (second) and Allen (third).
The spring art show will include oils, watercolor and sculpture.
For more information, visit paliart.org or email palisadesart@gmail.com.
