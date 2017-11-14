Christmas Faire Planned for Nov. 17 at St. Matthew’s Parish

St. Matthew’s Parish will hold its annual Christmas Faire from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 17, in the Sprague Center, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.
The event offers gifts, wine, homemade treats, tickets to professional sporting events, hotel getaways (local and far away), beauty treatments from top estheticians and toys for kids of all ages in the incredible silent auction.
Shop for yourself and for those on your Christmas list while doing good for our community.
This year’s theme is “Home Is Where the Heart Is” and there are five key Christmas Faire organizers: Kelly Durbin Peterson and Courtney Quinn Wyman are the auction co-chairs, with Anna Hurst, Channing Grigsby and Holly Manzo serving as the event co-chairs.
One hundred percent of all proceeds will benefit St. Matthew’s outreach partners:
- GAIA (Global Aid Interfaith Alliance): Provides support for orphans in rural Malawi, Africa.
- Hollygrove/Uplift Family Services: Fund engagement programs for abused children.
- Jubilee Consortium: A health project for inner-city youth.
- NYA (Neighborhood Youth Association): Funds the Personal Best after-school program for at-risk youth at various Los Angeles locations, including Mar Vista, Westlake, Harvard Heights and Harbor Gateway.
- Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness: The parish continues supporting the OPCC mobile team working with the homeless in our community.
- PRISM /Restorative Justice: Supports pastoral care for prison inmates and hosts a picnic at St. Matthew’s for families of the incarcerated.
- Safe Place for Youth (SPY): Provides additional support and services for homeless youth.
- St. Joseph Center: Helps locate housing for St. Joseph Center’s clients.
- St. Joseph Center’s Bread & Roses Café: Funds a partial salary for the chef who cooks meals for the low-income and homeless.
- The People Concern (formerly OPCC and LAMP Community): Supports care for the homeless across Los Angeles County.
- Westside Food Bank: Provides funds for food for low-income individuals and families.
For more information, visit stmatthews.com/church/christmasfaire.php or call (310) 454-1358.
