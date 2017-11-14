Christmas Faire Planned for Nov. 17 at St. Matthew’s Parish

St. Matthew’s Parish will hold its annual Christmas Faire from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, November 17, in the Sprague Center, 1031 Bienveneda Ave.

The event offers gifts, wine, homemade treats, tickets to professional sporting events, hotel getaways (local and far away), beauty treatments from top estheticians and toys for kids of all ages in the incredible silent auction.

Shop for yourself and for those on your Christmas list while doing good for our community.

This year’s theme is “Home Is Where the Heart Is” and there are five key Christmas Faire organizers: Kelly Durbin Peterson and Courtney Quinn Wyman are the auction co-chairs, with Anna Hurst, Channing Grigsby and Holly Manzo serving as the event co-chairs.