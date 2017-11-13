Palisades Village Green Vandalized

Palisades Village Green board members Bob and Marge Gold were dismayed to find that electrical conduit was ripped from two of the pear trees. The Green’s electrician removed the wiring to make it safe.

“It is very disheartening to have this happen and creates an unnecessary expense for the Green,” Marge said. “Our entire board is upset that this has happened since they work so hard to maintain the park for the community.”

The Village Green, the treasured pocket-park at Sunset, Swarthmore and Antioch, requires an annual budget of about $12,000 to pay for treetrimming, insurance, maintenance of the lights, benches and fountain, and sidewalk repair.

Many Pacific Palisades residents are unaware that the Village Green is owned and operated by a private nonprofit committee that receives no financial support from the city. Instead, all money comes from donations and fundraisers.

It appears that the electrical damage occurred sometime between 4 p.m. Friday, November 3 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4.

The conduit was damaged in the two trees closest to Swarthmore.

“No lights are in those trees, just power outlets up about 8 feet from the ground,” Bob Gold said. “The connection between the conduit and the junction box at ground level was also damaged.”

A police report was filed, Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore was notified, and camera footage is being sought from surrounding stores.

If anyone has any information, please contact info@palisadesvillagegreen.org.

To donate (all money goes to the park) visit: Palisadesvillagegreen.org.