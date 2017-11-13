Dining With Grace: Soleil Westwood

By Grace Hiney

In case you are not familiar with the history of Soleil Westwood, the restaurant sits on the corner of Westwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue (below Wilshire) and serves terrific French/Quebec-style food.

Owner and Executive Chef Luc Alarie, a native of Quebec, started the restaurant about 15 years ago and instantly received plaudits about the food. If you are going to the Geffen Theater or to a local movie, Soleil is great way to enhance your evening.

My friend Barbara and I enjoyed seeing the setting again with the lit-up-sky modeled ceiling. The atmosphere is calm with a low musical background and thus conversation is enabled throughout your meal (which is a total pleasure).

The dinner menu offers an assortment of petit plates in the $8 to $11 price range (a baked crab cake served on a bed of lettuce with tartar sauce is $9, for example). Then there are soups and several salads to which you may add a grilled chicken breast, tiger shrimp or grilled wild salmon if you wish to make your salad a main course.

Salads, too, are moderately priced such as the Salade du Quebec, consisting of Manchego cheese, dates, red apple and candied walnuts served over a bed of mixed greens and topped with a cider vinaigrette ($12).

We, however, began our dinner with a shared persimmon salad special of the evening, which introduced me to the delicate and delicious red-orange persimmon with its tangy-sweet flavor. Wafer-thin slices of prosciutto, gingered almonds and bits of gorgonzola cheese on assorted lettuce leaves made this an enticing start.