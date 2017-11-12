Turkeys Pardoned at Palisades Fundraiser Party for Richard Bloom

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Assemblyman Richard Bloom came to Pacific Palisades on November 4 for a fundraising party to officially pardon two turkeys: Ellie and Tracey. The turkeys are named for Tracey Stewart, who with her husband Jon is founding a farm sanctuary, and singer Ellie Goulding.

Bloom (D-Santa Monica) sponsored the legislative bill that led SeaWorld to voluntarily announce it was ending orca breeding.

Saturday’s event continues a tradition started in 2008 by Palisadian Karen Dawn, following her “run in” with a turkey.

“I was at an animal sanctuary when this turkey hobbled over to me,” Dawn said, recalling that the ends of the toes of the bird had been cut off. “She climbed into my lap and fell asleep. I realized then that they are crazy, cuddly animals.”