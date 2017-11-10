Michael Edlen: Now Is a Great Time to Buy a House

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

Potential home buyers who are hesitant or undecided about the timing of purchasing a home often feel that current prices are too high, or are about to fall.

While average Westside home sale prices are now at all-time high levels and the inventory of homes available is still relatively insufficient to meet the demand, there are several reasons why buyers might do well to reconsider their decisions about waiting for a hopefully “better” time.

Here are seven reasons why now may actually be the best time to buy:

1. Although this is still technically a market that favors sellers, due to there being less than five months of inventory available for sale at the current rate of purchasing in Pacific Palisades, the ratio has begun to shift.