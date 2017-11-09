Seeking to Free an Innocent Man

(Editor’s note: In October 1995, Curtis Love, 28, was sentenced to 25 years to life for his alleged involvement in a $5 crime. Pacific Palisades private investigator Greg Frost has been working on his release from prison since 2006.)

By Greg Frost

Special to the Palisades News

I was contacted by Curtis Love, a friend of a client, who wanted to hire me to conduct an investigation on his behalf in 2006. After getting approval from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, I made the long dusty drive out to Ironwood Prison, near Blythe, where I met with Love.

He told me he had been sentenced to 25 years to life for aiding and abetting in the theft of $5 on September 27, 1994.

Love, a black man, said he was hanging out at the parking lot in front of Eddie’s liquor in Long Beach. Throughout the day, the victim “Hal” visited the liquor store to purchase cigarettes and beer for a party he was having at his home. The actual perpetrator, “Sam,” was also present.

Several days earlier, Hal had asked Sam to help him move a refrigerator, in exchange for $5. Afterwards, Hal told Sam he needed to collect the $5 from the actual owner of the refrigerator before he paid him.

On that day in 1994, when Hal visited the store, Sam came to him and asked for his $5. Hal refused to pay it, saying he didn’t have it. On his second trip, at about 1 p.m., Sam followed Hal inside the store and watched him purchase $13 worth of goods with a $20 bill. Both left the store and Sam demanded that the victim give him $5.

Once again Hal refused, and purportedly Sam swung at the victim’s head with a stick. Hal pulled out a screwdriver he had in his back pocket and told Sam to back up. Sam threatened to beat the victim up.

And Love? He was standing in the parking lot watching, as were other people. Eventually, Sam backed off and Hal left.

Hal returned a few hours later and was once again confronted by Sam, but this time Hal flagged down a passing police car and reported what had happened.