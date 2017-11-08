Palisadian Heather Vandenberghe Led Westfield Century City Reopening

By Lila Seidman

Staff Writer

After 15 years of working with fashion moguls in New York, native Palisadian Heather Vandenberghe said she was “desperate to come home.”

When a recruiter from the shopping center company Westfield called her up, “I thought that was kind of the most perfect intersection of all the things I was looking for,” she said.

With offices based in Century City, Vandenberghe (née Acheson) could give her kids the “Norman Rockwell upbringing” she experienced, while working in a fashion-adjacent field where her knowledge could be seamlessly applied.

In February of last year, Vandenberghe joined the company as chief marketing officer and moved with her two daughters, Lila and Elle, to Marquez Knolls—just a stone’s throw from the hills she grew up in.

On October 3, she oversaw the grand reopening of the Century City mall, the first mall she ever went to.

“It has a special place in my heart,” said Vandenberghe, who previously held executive marketing positions at Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger and bebe.

Designed with locals in mind, she hopes that Palisadians will take advantage of the revamped mall’s offerings, which now includes the West Coast’s first Eataly; a three-level Nordstrom and an Equinox fitness club, in addition to hundreds of other shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

“I know [Rick] Caruso wants to bring it here, but that’s a year away,” she said, referring to the Palisades Village. “Right now, for someone in the Palisades to say I’m going to go have dinner and a movie, and maybe I’ll do some shopping, have some gelato and walk around under the stars—now we have the town center to do it.”

In her new role, Vandenberghe oversees everything that touches the U.S. brand and 33 Westfield shopping centers in the nation, including advertising, marketing, public relations and communications. (She emphasized international marketing while pursuing a master’s in international policy studies at Stanford. She attended UC Santa Barbara for undergraduate studies.)