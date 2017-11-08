Palisades Residents Question Hampden Project

By Sue Pascoe

Hampden Place is an odd little street. Just one block long, it has small homes, families that have long ties to the town and is the site of a double murder that led California to execute Louise Peete in 1946 (one of only four women executed in this state).

Located off Swarthmore, one-way Hampden loops from just south of Village School, overlooks Patterson Place homes and Potrero Canyon, and returns to Swarthmore.

There are four undeveloped lots on Hampden, and the proposed construction of two large houses by businessman Ali Pourmola has come under criticism. His project was stopped on October 20 so that U.S. Fish & Wildlife can investigate if the owls and hawks that nest in the trees are protected.