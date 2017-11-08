PaliHi Football Wide Receivers: Bailey and Vaupen

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Meet Palisades High School wide receivers Cameron Bailey and Alex Vaupen. Their football careers and current statistics are almost identical: Bailey has 20 receptions for 389 yards and four touchdowns this season; Vaupen has 19 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns.

They both played flag football, but Bailey started tackle football as an eighth grader for a team in Baldwin Hills and Vaupen started playing as a freshman at Pali.

They spent two years on the Pali JV team, but were moved up to varsity at the end of their sophomore year.

“They started me at corner back, then put me at receiver my sophomore year,” said Bailey, who also runs the sprints in track and has impressive speed. At 6-0, 175 pounds, Bailey is also on the kickoff return team, with 13 returns averaging 35 yards, and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 95-yard run.

Vaupen was a safety as a freshman and then a corner back.“I was moved up because I was a better receiver,” he said. “I have good hands.” In the Hamilton game this year, Vaupen, though only 5-8 and 165 pounds, managed to snag a high ball in the end zone for a touchdown.