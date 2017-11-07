Pacific Palisades Home Tour, Boutique Set for Nov. 12

By Libby Motika

Over the many years of hosting the annual Holiday Home Tour, the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club has presented a sampling of vernacular architecture that offers an inside peek into Palisades domestic life.

This year, reflecting advances in building technology, the PPWC tour offers two houses that exhibit sensitivity to sustainability and efficiency, from construction materials to drought-tolerant landscapes.

Tour-goers will also have a rare opportunity to visit the Villa Leon, that iconic “castle” overlooking the sea in Castellammare that has for decades been a great source of curiosity.

The 32nd PPWC tour takes place on Sunday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the Boutique offering shopping and eating will open at 10 a.m. at Palisades High School.

Guests can park free at PaliHi and also pick up Home Tour tickets at will call in front of Mercer Hall. A complimentary shuttle service will take tour-goers to and from each home.

Proceeds from the Boutique and Home Tour are invested in the Palisades community through the PPWC’s generous grant process.

AIA Award Winner