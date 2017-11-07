Chamber Music Palisades Season Opens Nov. 14

Palisadians flutist Susan Greenberg and pianist Delores Stevens will again perform with a trio of celebrated guest artists, with commentary by Alan Chapman, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, in St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda.

Violist Karen Dreyfus has received acclaim for her performances in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia and South America and frequently performs with her husband, Glenn Dicterow, former Concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic. Also featured are harpist Cristina Montes Mateo and clarinetist Donald Foster, a member of the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra and principal clarinetist of both the Pasadena and Santa Barbara Symphonies.

For season or single ticket information call (310) 463-4388 or visit cmpalisades.com. Tickets at $30 will be available at the door and students with ID will be admitted free.