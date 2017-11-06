Rescuing an Injured Young Sea Lion at Point Dume

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Afew weeks ago, my mom and I took my visiting grandparents to Point Dume. We packed a lunch, drove about 35 minutes up PCH and hiked over the hill to Dume Cove. By the time we reached the beach we were ready to relax in the shade and eat our sandwiches.

Except a small sea lion blocked our path. She lay eyes half closed, breathing heavily as the incoming tide swept over her. On closer examination my grandfather discovered a fishing line coming from her mouth. “She’s not doing well,” he said, shaking his head.

“Who do we call?” my mom asked. I had no idea. Although I grew up in Pacific Palisades, I had never run across an injured marine animal. To make matters worse, we were standing at the base of a cliff so there was no cell service.

After a few minutes of aimlessly wandering with my phone held high, I climbed up the rickety stairs to the top of the hill in search of service. I wanted to call my friend Andrea, a wildlife major at Humboldt State University. She would know what to do.

I stopped when one bar flickered across my screen and sent Andrea a text, worried I didn’t have enough cell service to make a call. She told me I should call the California Wildlife Center and gave me their number.