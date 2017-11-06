PaliHi Football Closes Out Season With Win, Faces Canoga Park in Playoffs Thursday

Highlights from Friday night’s Pali High Football win over University Wildcats. Final score was 36-8. Highlights included three TDs from Alex Vaupen, a tackle for a safety by Will Janney, some solid running by Dakotah Hamilton and no turnovers by the Dolphin squad.

The Dolphins finished CIF Los Angeles City Section 7-3 and 3rd place in the Western League. Palisades is seeded #3 in the Division I playoffs and hosts #14 Canoga Park in the first round Thursday at 7 p.m. Photos by Drew Vaupen.

For more information on seeding and playoffs, visit the CIF Los Angeles City Section website.