PaliHi Football Alum Maurquice Shakir Joins NFL’s Baltimore Ravens

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Those who follow Palisades High football may remember Maurquice Shakir, who earned first-team All-City and All-District honors in 2012 and was runner-up for City Section Offensive Lineman of the Year award as a senior in 2012.

Now you can see him play offensive guard for the Baltimore Ravens, who drafted him as a rookie free agent on May 5 and just moved him up to the active roster from the practice squad.

After graduating from PaliHi in 2012, the 6-4, 313-pound Shakir, attended Santa Monica College, where he helped the Corsairs finish 9-2 and 8-2 for two seasons.

Ravens have promoted G Maurquice Shakir, a 2010 Pali Dolphin All City Lineman, to their active roster. Congrats to him! #dolphinsintheNFL #palisadeshsfootball #palidolphins #dolphinnation A post shared by PaliQBClub (@paliqbclub) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

He then enrolled at Middle Tennessee State, where he red-shirted his first year. Playing 26 games, with 25 starts, Shakir earned honorable mention All-Conference USA honors in 2015 and 2016. As a senior, he was part of an offense that produced the C-USA’s most pass attempts, yet allowed the fewest sacks. He also helped the team produce a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver and set single-season records in points, TDs and total yards.

Shakir earned a liberal arts degree and started pursuing a degree in communication this spring, while pursing a professional football career. His uniform number is 76.