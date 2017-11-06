Not Your Mother’s IUD Talk Scheduled for UCLA Medical Center

· 0 commentsViews: 4

The event “Not Your Mother’s IUD: a look at modern day long-acting contraceptive devices” is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the auditorium at UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, located 1250 16th Street, Santa Monica.

UCLA Health OB/GYN Dr. Amy Stoddard will provide information on next-generation intrauterine devices and contraceptive implants currently on the market, and discuss why they are safe and effective choices for young women. The event is free. RSVP to 800-516-5323.

Tags:
Author: Matt Sanderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

  • expand2017 (1029)
  • expand2016 (758)
  • expand2015 (25)
  • expand2014 (112)