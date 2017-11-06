Alex Alpharoah Tells His DACA Story at PaliHi

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

Alex Alpharaoh’s life began with a journey that almost killed him.

More than 30 years later, he is still searching for a safe end to the trek that began when he was just three months old.

His 15-year-old mother initiated the journey from Guatemala to the United States to secure a better life for herself and her baby. She had no idea how dangerous the trip would be, nor how hard it would be for Alpharaoh to grow up as an American who is not legally an American.

As he states in his one-man show, “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” which he presented in shortened form to PaliHi students last week, “if only my paperwork could be validated, if only my life could make sense.”

And his tale, which strangely enough includes an intense anxiety-filled flight to Guatemala earlier this year to get a legal entry date on his return home, is a wild personal ride that exposes what it’s like to find your way in a home country that is legally not your home country.

In a question-and-answer session after the piece, Alpharaoh told the students that during that trip to Guatemala, he decided that “if I made it back home, this is the story I would tell.” He spent months creating the show and also waiting for his DACA permit to be approved in order to more safely share his reality with others. (DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

While his story may seem like it could become a political diatribe, it is not presented as such. Instead, it’s an intimate portrait of Alpharaoh’s internal and external struggles to do things that Americans take for granted. He never criticizes the current president, who he refers to as “the 45th,” but he does share how the changed political landscape has affected him. He doesn’t leave out how he also struggled during previous presidential cycles, simply because living in the United States illegally is not easy.

In fact, this personal aspect of the show, which he will perform as part of the Encuentro de las Americas Festival in downtown L.A. in November, is what inspired PaliHi’s Human Rights Watch Student Task Force to bring Alpharaoh to the school.