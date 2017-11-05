Writing/Yoga Retreat Scheduled for Temescal Gateway Park

A “Balance and Peace” retreat will combine flow yoga with a stream-of-consciousness writing and talking circle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, in Temescal Gateway Park, 15601 Sunset Blvd.

Sponsored by Balanced Beauty and The Missing Peace, the gathering will feature yoga, breath-work, a council circle, memoir writing and aromatherapy meditation. There will be refreshments and lunch, and gifts to take home.

All levels are welcome, cost is $150 and space is limited. For more information, contact themissingpeace.squarespace.com or alisonburmeister.com.