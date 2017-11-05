Violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory to Solo at St. Matthew’s Music Guild

As a soloist, Gregory has performed with the symphonies of Detroit, La Jolla, San Diego, Chicago Sinfonietta, Houston and Nashville. She has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Kennedy Center, as well as abroad in Russia, the U.K., Germany and Portugal.

Gregory graduated first in her class from USC’s Thornton School of Music, where she studied under former New York Philharmonic concertmaster Glenn Dicterow.

Conductor Golka, the winner of the 2003 Eduardo Mata International Conducting Competition, has guest conducted all over the world, including Seattle Symphony, Spoleto USA Festival Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic and Baden Baden Philharmonic.

He has served as Chief Conductor of the Colombia National Symphony in Bogotà, Music Director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and is currently Music Director of the Riverside Philharmonic.

The concert will begin with music by the great film composer, Miklós Rózsa. In addition to his list of film credits, which includes three Academy Awards, Rózsa was a prolific composer of music for the concert stage.