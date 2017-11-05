Violinist Annelle Kazumi Gregory to Solo at St. Matthew’s Music Guild

Annelle Kazumi Gregory, an impressive young violinist, will be the guest soloist when the St. Matthew’s Music Guild presents its second concert of the season at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 in the church sanctuary, 1031 Bienveneda.
The program, conducted by Interim Music Director Tomasz Golka, will feature music by Rozsa, Schubert and Tchaikovsky. Ms. Gregory was the first prize and audience choice award winner at the 2017 National Sphinx Competition in Detroit. She was awarded the 2017 Isaac Stern Award, the 2014 Glenn Dicterow Music Scholarship, and has received scholarships from the League of Allied Arts and the Musical Merit Foundation.
As a soloist, Gregory has performed with the symphonies of Detroit, La Jolla, San Diego, Chicago Sinfonietta, Houston and Nashville. She has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Kennedy Center, as well as abroad in Russia, the U.K., Germany and Portugal.
Gregory graduated first in her class from USC’s Thornton School of Music, where she studied under former New York Philharmonic concertmaster Glenn Dicterow.
Conductor Golka, the winner of the 2003 Eduardo Mata International Conducting Competition, has guest conducted all over the world, including Seattle Symphony, Spoleto USA Festival Orchestra, Warsaw Philharmonic and Baden Baden Philharmonic.
He has served as Chief Conductor of the Colombia National Symphony in Bogotà, Music Director of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and is currently Music Director of the Riverside Philharmonic.
The concert will begin with music by the great film composer, Miklós Rózsa. In addition to his list of film credits, which includes three Academy Awards, Rózsa was a prolific composer of music for the concert stage.
The program will continue with Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 6 in C major, called the “Little” Symphony to distinguish it from the later “Great” C major).
After intermission, Gregory will perform in Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto. The piece requires great virtuosity on the part of the violinist, whose solo passages are punctuated by tremendously powerful orchestral interludes.
Admission is $35. The Music Guild of- fers discounted season passes, good for all concerts, for as little as $200. For more information, visit MusicGuildOnline.org or call (310) 573-7422.
