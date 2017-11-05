Viewpoint: Musing on High School Seniors

By Lola Coffey

Special to the Palisades News

I don’t know how many other people have seniors in high school, but I can hardly wait for the end of November. The majority of the early action/early decision applications will be completed, as will the UC applications.

My senior has four APs, volunteers, is on a sports team and has applied to 15 colleges. She has been working on her personal statements and essays, trying to make herself sound good to a college admission officer.

I support her, but I’m sad she’s caught up in this whole process. I was caught up in it, too, with my older son, who has now graduated from college.

In my son’s case, it started with a woman I chatted with at Rosie’s while we were having our nails done, here in town. She told me her son had just been accepted at Georgetown. My son at the time was only a sophomore in high school. The woman told me how she had this “fabulous” college counselor, who helped him with his essay, set him up with a “fabulous” SAT tutor, and helped him fill out his application.

I asked her for the name and she looked at me and said, “I don’t think you can afford it.” I got the name, called, and the woman was right. I couldn’t afford it.

I started to panic, because I couldn’t give my son the tools he needed to get in a good college. I spoke to my husband, and he told me to get the kid into Harvard, and then left it largely to me to arrange it.

Unfortunately, my son wasn’t particularly interested in taking SAT prep courses and his scores were decidedly average. He played a sport, but not well enough to get a scholarship. And, he took a couple of APs, but his grade point average was a solid 3.3. That’s a B and not good enough for the “upper echelon” schools.