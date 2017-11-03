Pacific Palisades’ CVS Updates its Parking Enforcement

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

A News reader wrote, “I just went to CVS to get some medicine for a friend who is undergoing chemotherapy. The parking lot was fairly full, so as I usually do, I went to the roof to park only to see that they are now charging to park on the roof of CVS!”

The reader asked the News to investigate.

We spoke with the store manager on duty, Sabrina, who said the change was implemented in response to the large number of parents (and other adults) who were using the parking lot as a place to park during school functions or while dropping off or picking up their kids at school, which impacted available parking spaces for CVS customers.

Village School, Seven Arrows Elementary School and Palisades Elementary School all converge near the corner of Swarthmore and La Cruz, adjacent to CVS.

Store management felt that putting public parking on the roof would allow those who are not customers an opportunity to pay and park.