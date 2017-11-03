Kehillat Israel to Present ‘Israel at the Crossroads’ Talk

Kehillat Israel will present a discussion, “Israel at the Crossroads: Why the Jewish State Still Matters,” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, at 16019 Sunset Blvd. There is free admission and the event is open to the public, but RSVPs are necessary.

Moderated by Rick Entin, KI’s co-chair of the Israel Matters Committee, the speakers will be Danielle Berrin and Larry Greenfield. The two will discuss Israel’s domestic policies and security concerns, its connection to the United States and American Jewry, and its relationship to the region and the world.

Berrin is an award-winning reporter and columnist with the Los Angeles Jewish Journal, who has also appeared as a commentator on CNN and MSNBC.

Her work has been published in Yedioth Ahronoth, The Guardian, British Esquire and The Atlantic. She graduated from the University of Florida and began writing the Hollywood Jew blog in 2008. Berrin has twice been awarded a Southern California Journalism Award for “best blog” in Los Angeles.

Greenfield, who graduated from UC Berkeley and Georgetown Law Center, is a foreign policy and national security affairs expert on Israel and a frequent lecturer and debater on foreign policy issues, including the Middle East conflict and the West’s response to the rise of radical Islam.

He is a Fellow of the Wexner Foundation and a former Lincoln Fellow at the Claremont Institute. Greenfield is currently a Fellow in American Studies at the Claremont Institute and was the Founding Executive Director of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.

For more information, visit http://ourki.org/event/israel-matters-guest-speaker-event/