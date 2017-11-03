Genesis Holiday Party to Benefit Palisades Chamber

The Genesis Open holiday party will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, at the Luxe Sunset Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd.

Members of the Genesis Open golf tournament committee joined the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce in an effort to meet and work with the community. This year’s Genesis Open at the Riviera Country Club was won by Dustin Johnson. The 2018 tournament will be held February 12-18.

The Genesis Open holiday party will include a free shuttle to and from the Palisades Recreation Center to the Luxe Hotel and complimentary valet parking at the hotel. There will be complimentary food and drinks and Genesis Open giveaways and prize drawings.