Enjoy Contra Dancing at Palisades Lutheran Church

Everyone is invited to join a contra dance (American folk music) from 7:30 to 11 p.m. this Saturday, November 4, at the Palisades Lutheran Church, 15905 Sunset Blvd.

According to Rich Wilken, “This group is for people who love to dance, listen to live music, get plenty of exercise, and make new friends! Typically we get about 60-80 people per dance night.”

No experience is necessary, thanks to a 30-minute lesson from 7:30 to 8 p.m., which covers all of the basic steps that will be called throughout the evening. The caller for the evening does a five-minute walk through before each dance.

“Once you get the steps to the dance, the pattern just repeats itself,” Wilken said. “And, it is perfectly okay to go to the dance by yourself. You do not need to bring a date, significant other, or even a dance partner to enjoy the evening. Many people come solo.”

There is live music, which can include a fiddle, guitar, banjo, flute, keyboard and mandolin. Other non-traditional instruments like the bombard, bagpipes and accordion are also played.

Recommended attire includes smooth-soled shoes, lightweight clothing and/or change of shirt for those who might work up a sweat. Most women wear skirts because they are fun to twirl.

Regular admission is $12, students with ID are $7 and those 18 and under are free. Dances are held the first Saturday of the month. Visit California Dance Co-op Los Angeles’ website for more information