Palisades Alliance for Seniors to Learn About Library Resources

The next Palisades Alliance for Seniors program will be “Library Resources for Seniors” at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real. The free program is open to all.

Senior librarian Mary Hopf and adult librarian Mary Tyler will present a brief overview of electronic media available through the Los Angeles Public Library. Participants are encouraged to bring their portable devices such as Kindles, iPads, phones and similar smaller electronic equipment or computers.

Palisades Alliance for Seniors is an intergenerational group helping seniors in Pacific Palisades stay in their own homes and stay connected with their community even as they grow older and encounter some limitations. The 2010 census identified 1,414 Palisadians (six percent of the town’s population as aged 80 or older). For more information, visit palisadesalliance.org.