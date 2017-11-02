New Pacific Palisades Dog Park Inches Closer (Video)

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Establishing an off-leash dog park in Pacific Palisades, a seemingly unattainable goal, is suddenly moving closer to reality.

The L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks (RAP) will hold a community meeting in January to review three proposed sites and seek input from residents.

Each potential site is on the uphill side of Temescal Canyon Park along Temescal Canyon Road.

The first area is north of the playground, close to where the food trucks park, a short distance above PCH. There would be space for both a fenced large-dog and small-dog park.

The second site, about 29,000 sq. ft., is more vertical and further north. It is smaller than either of the other options, but would still have large- and small-dog sections.