Corpus Christi School Holds 35th Golf Tourney

Duffers, handicap players and weekend golfers all participated in the 35th annual Corpus Christi School Golf Tournament on October 27.

The tournament was held at the Angeles National Golf Course in Sunland. More than 100 supporters joined the fun, including parents, faculty, staff, parishioners, alumni and friends, who helped raise funds for the school’s technology fund.

The championship Angeles course is designed for golfers of all skill levels with four sets of tees, close to the Angeles National Forest. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the course was ranked by Travel + Leisure Golf magazine as One of the Top 30 Best New Courses Worldwide and One of the Top 10 Best New Public/Resort courses in the U.S.

Entry fee to the tournament included greens fee, cart, lunch, refreshments and dinner.

The men’s foursome that won the tournament consisted of Henry Bryan, Jeff Williams, Greg Knoll and James Johnson.

Taking first in the mixed doubles were Warren Jacob, Alan Acree, Theresa Csiszar and Kirsten Jones.

In the longest drive contest, Jim Csiszar won the men’s division and Kristen Jones won the women’s division.

Brett Brewer was closest to the pin in the men’s contest and Theresa Csiszar won the women’s contest.